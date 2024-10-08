Dbt Labs Teams Up With Salesforce To Enhance Data Transformation And Metrics Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) dbt Semantic Layer, Data Modeling Layer integrations now accessible to Salesforce Data Cloud and Tableau customers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, announced at Coalesce 2024 that it is teaming up with Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, to unite Salesforce Data Cloud AI, and analytics solutions with dbt Labs' renowned expertise in data transformation and metrics management, offering customers a streamlined, trustworthy, end-to-end data experience.

"Together, Salesforce and dbt Labs are redefining what's possible with data," said Ryan Segar, Chief Customer Officer at dbt Labs. "We are focused on delivering tightly integrated solutions that enable customers to accelerate their journeys along the analytics development lifecycle, harnessing trusted, flexible, and powerful data insights that drive better business outcomes."



Salesforce Data Cloud, Tableau, and Agentforce customers will gain access to dbt Labs' trusted data transformation pipeline. This end-to-end capability ensures that data is seamlessly prepared, transformed, and delivered to Tableau's analytics platform, enhancing data accuracy, quality, and reliability. dbt Labs also will provide an independent metrics layer, enabling Tableau and Salesforce customers to define, manage, and standardize key business metrics across all platforms. This flexibility supports consistent and comparable insights, empowering data-driven decision-making with confidence in the flow of work.

New integrations available to users include the ability to connect the dbt Semantic Layer and Tableau Pulse, export metrics from dbt Cloud to Tableau Cloud, and export dbt models to Tableau and Einstein. Additional integrations, such as alignment with Tableau Semantics to enable "bring-your-own-Semantic" use cases and enabling Tableau instant analytics from the dbt Cloud console, will be explored to help users maximize the collective potential of dbt, Salesforce and Tableau platforms.

"This integration builds deeper and more seamless product integrations, bringing the best of dbt into Salesforce Data Cloud and enhancing Tableau's data modeling, governance, and semantic layer capabilities with trusted dbt experiences," said Ali Tore, Senior Vice President of Advanced Analytics at Salesforce. "Our collaboration with dbt Labs enables our thousands of customers to harness the power of AI-powered insights on a foundation of reliable, trusted data seamlessly in the flow of their work. We're helping organizations make faster, more informed and trusted decisions by providing an integrated, end-to-end solution for data transformation, metrics management, and analytics-unlocking the full potential of their data to drive impactful outcomes."

More than 50,000 teams use dbt, and Salesforce customers can now leverage the same advanced data modeling techniques trusted by some of the world's most innovative organizations. This integration allows for scalable, robust data modeling directly within Salesforce Data Cloud, optimized for both technical and non-technical users.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 50,000 teams using dbt every week.

