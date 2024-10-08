F.L.Putnam Announces Completion Of Darwin Trust Company Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYNNFIELD, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ L Management Company today announced the completion of its of Darwin Trust Company of New Hampshire, LLC (Darwin), a New Hampshire-chartered trust company.

"This is an important investment for our firm and our clients and we are excited to enter this new chapter with Melissa and her team," commented Tom Manning, CEO of L. "The acquisition of a New Hampshire-chartered trust company enables us to offer our clients distinct benefits from tax savings and asset protection to multi-generational asset transfer, led by an experienced trust services team."

The trust company will retain the Darwin name and will continue to be led by Melissa Sommer, CFA, CPA, co-founder, CEO and president of Darwin. All Darwin employees located in Arlington, Massachusetts will relocate to L's corporate headquarters in Lynnfield. Darwin's New Hampshire employees will continue to work out of Darwin's current Nashua, New Hampshire office.

Disclosure: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen or experience. L is not licensed to provide and does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice to clients. Advice of qualified counsel or an accountant should be sought to address any specific situation requiring assistance from such licensed individuals. This article should not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, products, or services. Nothing in this communication is intended to be or should be construed as individualized investment advice. All content is of a general nature.

Contact

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

[email protected]



SOURCE L Investment Management Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED