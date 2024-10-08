Miami Family Law Group Announces First-Ever Recipient Of Its Breaking The Cycle Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fall 2024 Breaking the Cycle Scholarship Winner

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miami Family Law Group, PLLC is proud to announce that the firm's first-ever Breaking The Cycle Scholarship has been awarded to college senior Carolina De La Torre. Our law firm deeply cares about issues affecting families, and we are honored to support college students who have overcome serious struggles involving their families.

Carolina De La Torre is an Arts & Marketing major at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazon in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Ms. Torre was raised by immigrant parents who did not have the opportunity or financial stability to pursue a traditional college education. This greatly affected her perspective and appreciation for academics and higher education. She understands that the sacrifices her parents have made for her to obtain a college education will help her break barriers and reach impressive heights in her professional life.

Twice a year, the $1,000 Breaking The Cycle Scholarship is awarded to one current or aspiring college student who aims to break the cycle of strife experienced throughout their childhood. The team at Miami Family Law Group works to award students who have faced difficulties such as childhood abuse, parents battling addiction, or financial instability. Applications are currently being accepted for the Spring 2025 semester Breaking the Cycle Scholarship. The deadline to submit an application is December 4, 2024. Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

For more information regarding our scholarship, please visit scholarship . If you have questions regarding the program, contact our team at ....

About Miami Family Law Group, PLLC

At Miami Family Law Group, our lawyers represent clients in a wide array of legal matters pertaining to divorce , family law, and estate planning. Founding attorney Emily Joyce Phillips has over 20 years of experience helping couples, parents, and families address complicated legal issues in and around Miami, Florida. Among the cases Attorney Phillips and her staff handle include divorce settlements, division of property, spousal support, child support, parental relocation, adoption, prenuptial agreements, and establishing wills and trusts.

To speak with our team and learn more about our legal services, call 305-520-7874 or visit our website at .

OVC INC

OVC INC

+1 630-635-8000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.