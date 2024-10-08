Proteus Industries And Corotrat S.R.L. Announce Italian Distribution Partnership For Weldsavertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proteus Industries, , a global leader in fluid management and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Corotrat S.r.l., a leading Italian company in resistance welding and trusted provider of industrial solutions. Corotrat will distribute and service Proteus Industries' WeldSaverTM product line to the Italian market, addressing the critical needs of automotive robotic welding with Proteus' advanced flow control, leak detection and equipment protection solutions. "We are thrilled to partner with Corotrat S.r.l. to expand the reach of our WeldSaver technology in Europe," said Philip Frausto of Proteus Industries." Corotrat's extensive network and deep understanding of the industrial landscape make them an ideal partner to sell and service WeldSaver products to Italian automotive manufacturers seeking to enhance throughput and reduce costs in their robotic welding operations."WeldSaver is specifically designed to monitor and protect robotic welding cells, which play a critical role in automotive manufacturing. These cells require water cooling to maintain optimal weld throughput and quality. Any interruption in the water flow can result in compromised weld quality, severe equipment damage, and costly downtime.WeldSaver Offers a Multitude of Benefits:● Real-time Flow and Temperature Control, and Cap-loss Detection: The WeldSaver actively monitors coolant flow and temperature to weld guns or to the entire weld-cell cooling circuit and continuously communicates detailed status information. The WeldSaver detects changes in flow rate or temperature relative to established set points, and the proprietary detection algorithm can positively identify a leak condition in less than 0.4 seconds. In the event of a cap loss or other break, the WeldSaver signals to stop the weld process and simultaneously closes an attached shutoff valve, minimizing water waste and maintenance in the weld cell.● Coolant Retraction with eVacTM Technology: Proteus' innovative eVacTM technology continuously retracts coolant from the weld gun during a cap loss or cap change thereby reducing water damage to adjacent equipment. It is fully integrated into the WeldSaver hardware and firmware, providing superior protection compared to volume-limited, bolt-on, drawback cylinders.● Reduced Downtime and Maintenance: WeldSaver's proactive approach to flow control, leak detection and coolant retraction significantly reduces downtime for repairs and clean-up. By mitigating the risk of water damage, the technology minimizes maintenance requirements and can extend the lifespan of adjoining welding equipment.● Improved Welding Quality, Throughput, and Consistency: Controlling coolant flow is paramount for achieving high-quality welds and weld cell throughput. WeldSaver's reliable monitoring and control capabilities supports fast weld cycles and reduces the likelihood of defects and rework.● Weld-Cell Integration: The WeldSaver communicates with your robot controller or PLC using industry-standard I/O data formats, making set-ups easy and integrations streamlined.About Proteus Industries, Inc.Proteus Industries, Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.About Corotrat S.r.l.Corotrat S.r.l. is a leading distributor of high-quality industrial systems and components in Italy. With decades of experience, they specialize in providing customized solutions to meet the specific needs of manufacturers in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation.For more information about the WeldSaver, please visit

Philip Frausto

Proteus Industries Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.