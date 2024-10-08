HAPPY HEALTH RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR HAPPY RING, REVOLUTIONARY CLINICAL-GRADE SMART RING AND COMPREHENSIVE DIGITAL HEALTH PLATFORM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Health, an innovative company based in Austin, TX, has received FDA clearance for its groundbreaking consumer-focused designed to bring clinical-grade healthcare directly into the home. At the heart of this is the Happy Ring

–

the

first

and

only

truly wearable

medical

device that

seamlessly

combines medical

accuracy with all-day comfort.

Hand with the glossy black Happy Ring on the index finger.

"Accuracy Meets Wearability: The Only Way Forward"

In the world of healthcare, harmonizing medical accuracy with consumer wearability has always been a challenge – one that Happy Health has finally overcome. The Happy Ring is designed to monitor key health metrics such as sleep, blood oxygen, heart rate, activity, temperature, brain activity, and more - all while fitting comfortably on your finger. With a near-indestructible, diamond-hard ceramic design, the Happy Ring has been recognized by the

IDSA with its prestigious Design Award.

"If it's not comfortable, people won't wear it. If it's not accurate, the data is useless," says Dr. Dustin Freckleton, CEO of Happy Health. "We're inundated today with wearable devices that are invalidated and inaccurate, leading to poor decision-making and, ultimately, anxiety. Imagine driving down a remote highway with a fuel gauge that's constantly fluctuating and faulty. Instead of providing reassurance, it leaves you frustrated. This is the reality for many people relying on today's wearables for health decision making. We're here to change that."

With the Happy Ring, consumers now have 'delivered-to-your-door' access to an FDA approved, medical-grade device they can rely on, alongside an FDA-approved bathroom weight scale, forming a complete at-home monitoring platform that is as simple to use as it is elegant.

"Data + Doctors: The Future of Healthcare"

Happy Health's platform goes beyond just the Happy Ring and associated devices. It's a comprehensive diagnostic and ongoing clinical monitoring solution that uses personalized machine learning algorithms and generative AI to integrate data into a clinical context where it matters most. With Happy, data becomes more than numbers on a screen – it's translated into actionable notifications

and

alerts sent

directly

to

patients

and

their

care

teams.

This

full-circle

approach allows individuals to receive coordinated clinical monitoring for a wide range of health conditions – from sleep apnea and heart disease to diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and more.

"Combining devices with doctors is critically important," continues Dr. Freckleton. "Healthcare is not monitoring a single biomarker or treating a single condition. We're ensuring patients can receive fully coordinated clinical monitoring of nearly any medical condition, headache-free, so they can focus on their health without the hassle."

"Flipping the Script: Patient-Driven, Doctor-Powered Healthcare"

This unique approach allows Happy Health to flip the script on traditional healthcare by putting the consumer first. For too long, healthcare has been driven exclusively by physicians who dictate what healthcare services patients can access and when. Happy Health's platform empowers individuals with health data and clinical expertise, literally at their fingertips, allowing them to take charge of their own health journey right from the comfort of their home.

Dr.

Param

Dedhia, MD,

an

integrative

sleep

doctor

&

longevity expert

emphasized

this

shift:

"We're all familiar with the phrase: 'the doctor will see you now.' But what if instead it were 'the patient will see you now.' What a difference that would make! Happy Health is flipping the script by putting the patient in control, which is where they've always belonged. That's a powerful paradigm shift that places individuals at the center of their health journey, offering convenience and access like never before, while also delivering significant cost savings for the health system."

"Introducing Happy Sleep: The First of Many Clinical Programs"

Happy

Health's

first

clinical program,

Happy

Sleep , is set to launch later this year, offering an

all-encompassing approach to sleep health. The Happy Ring will be available directly to consumers at launch through the Happy Sleep website as well as through partnerships with hospital systems, physician groups, and other medical service providers. For partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Happy Health

Based in Austin, TX, Happy Health is pioneering the future of healthcare by creating a consumer-first healthcare experience that is patient-driven and doctor-powered. Through its novel platform, Happy Health empowers individuals to take charge of their health with accurate, actionable data and clinical expertise, right at home.

For more information, visit happyring

Contact:

Happy Health

[email protected]



SOURCE Happy Health, Inc.

