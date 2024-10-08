Radix to highlight Power of Partnership at Cognite's IMPACT 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Radix , a global solutions company, will make its debut as an exhibitor and sponsor at IMPACT 2024, Cognite's global user conference. As the Data and AI authority for industry, Cognite's customers will share how they leverage Cognite Data Fusion®, the leading Industrial Data Ops software to advance industry. Taking place on October 14-15 in Houston, Radix will demonstrate how its partnership with Cognite accelerates the future of hybrid intelligence at scale, delivering value to asset-intensive industries such as manufacturing, chemical, oil & gas, power generation, pulp & paper, and mining & minerals industry.“Radix's partnership with Cognite is not only a game changer for digital transformation, but it is also a collaboration that enhances the sustainability and efficiency of industrial operations. By leveraging Cognite's Data and AI platform and our deep industry expertise, we are helping clients unlock unprecedented value that accelerates the industry to scale,” said Alex Clausbruch, CEO of North America at Radix."The power of Atlas AI, combined with Radix's deep industry expertise and solutions, can drive incredible value to industrial enterprises worldwide,” said Bill Hendricks, President of Cognite Americas.“Radix is one of our most prolific partners, having built over 20 bespoke and repeatable industry solutions and with more than 200 domain experts trained to deliver Generative AI, Energy and Utilities Management, and Industrial Asset Performance on top of the rich data foundation and AI functionality that Cognite delivers."Radix's participation at IMPACT 2024 includes workshop sessions:"Go Beyond Hype to Value with Industrial AI for Asset Intensive Industries" presented by Bernard Cruzeiro, VP of Downstream and Chemicals, Industrial AI, Digital Transformation, and Innovation at Radix.A Fireside Chat Workshop:“Insights and Takeaways from a Global Deployment Journey” featuring: Natalia Klafke, EVP of Energy and Sustainability at Radix; Bernard Cruzeiro, VP of Downstream and Chemicals, Industrial AI, Digital Transformation, and Innovation at Radix; Lucas Oliveira, Account Manager at Radix; and Ibrahim Al Syed, Director Digital Transformation Manufacturing at Celanese.A panel discussion, sponsored by Cognite Partner Community, will feature André Luis Alves, Head of Software & Data Practices at Radix and Representatives from SLB and Cognite.“Radix has been an important partner in our digital transformation journey,” said Ibrahim Al Syed, Director of Digital Transformation at Celanese.“Their innovative solutions and intelligence, coupled with Cognite's platform, have enabled us to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and drive sustainability across our operations.”Radix has built over 20 industrial applications on Cognite's platform, including AI, energy management, and computer vision solutions. With over 200 Cognite-certified professionals and several ongoing projects, Radix continues to expand the boundaries of hybrid intelligence in collaboration with industry leaders like Celanese and looking forward to engaging with our global partners and participants.- End-About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit .About CogniteCognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

