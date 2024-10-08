Nicklaus Children's Hospital Ranked Amongst Best Children's Hospitals By U.S. News & World Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Five specialty programs ranked in the top 50 for each of their respective areas

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital once again ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024-25 "Best Children's Hospitals" survey results.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital was recognized as follows:

Nicklaus Children's Hospital has been ranked in 5 specialties for 2024-25.

Neurology &

Neurosurgery, #22 (No other program in Florida is ranked higher.)

Orthopedics, #25

Pulmonology, #33 (Only ranked program in South Florida.)

Neonatology, #43 Cardiology & Heart Surgery, #45 (Only ranked program in South Florida.)

"It is an absolute honor to see Nicklaus Children's Hospital ranked once again among the best in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital results," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "The five specialty programs included in the rankings are examples of the expert quality care we offer our patients and their families. Providing this level of service and personalized care is what makes us the hospital where your child matters most TM."

Since 2008, numerous Nicklaus Children's specialty programs have been annually ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News.

Nearly 200 hospitals participate in the annual survey. The methodology is based on clinical outcomes such as patient survival, infection rates and complications; the level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care such as staffing, technology and special services; delivery of healthcare programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices; and expert opinion among pediatric specialists and subspecialists. The survey is updated every year, designed to account for new treatments and evidence-based best practices, informed by leading experts in the field.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters Most TM

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. With more than 850 physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists, the hospital and its network of outpatient centers and offices serve close to 70% of children in the Miami market. The only hospital "where your child matters mostTM," Nicklaus Children's is home to the region's most advanced Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, and its centers of excellence Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute, and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Transfer Center, Nick4Kids, and LifeFlight are responsible for transporting and saving close to 5,000 lives a year. Our 307-bed hospital, which is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, has many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit .

Contact: Alejandra Sanchez, [email protected]

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Hospital

