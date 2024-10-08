Bifin AI Launches Sentiment Analysis On 1 Million Articles About NYSE, Nasdaq Stocks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nova Lead, CEOLUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the success of previous trials, Bifin AI is excited to announce the launch of its final, large-scale test aimed at predicting stock price movements using AI-driven news sentiment analysis across the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE American exchanges.Encouraged by the promising results from our smaller-scale tests conducted earlier this year in Helsinki (Spring 2024) and with the Nasdaq-100 dataset (Summer 2024), Bifin AI has now embarked on an expansive trial that analyzes the sentiment of over 1 million financial news articles to identify patterns and correlations that predict future stock prices."We believe the extensive data set and our refined AI models will reinforce the findings from our earlier studies," said Nova Lead, CEO of Bifin AI. "This test is not just a continuation but a significant step forward in validating AI's ability to outperform traditional investment decision-making."Aiming for Year-End Completion and Commercial Trading LaunchThe large-scale project is expected to reach its conclusion by the end of 2024. Upon successful validation, Bifin AI plans to transition from research to practical application by deploying its own capital in the markets, powered by its cutting-edge AI investment platform, Silk.Investment and Team Expansion UnderwayBifin AI is currently in the midst of multiple equity investment discussions while also actively onboarding new co-founders to join our team. These new leaders will be integrated under a sweat equity remuneration model, aligning their interests with the company's long-term vision and growth objectives."We are aligning investor interests directly with our performance metrics, ensuring a high degree of transparency and accountability," emphasized Max Intellect, Chief Technology Officer of Bifin AI.About Bifin AI - Outsmarting Human DecisionsLocated in the heart of Luxembourg, Bifin AI is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, dedicated to leveraging AI for decision making according. With a focus on innovation, ethical AI, and sustainable growth, Bifin AI combines the best of technology and strategy to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI-driven decisions.For more information about Bifin AI and its innovative AI solutions, please visit .DisclaimerBifin AI's platform, Silk, complies with the EU AI Act requirements for minimal and low-risk AI systems, ensuring transparency and adherence to relevant standards. We continuously monitor regulatory developments to keep our practices up-to-date. Our equity investment discussions are strictly private and involve venture capital engagements, fully aligned with applicable laws. Bifin AI follows EU Anti-Money Laundering (AML) directives and GDPR standards, ensuring secure and compliant data handling. Bifin AI's trading activities on NASDAQ and NYSE are limited to using our own capital, and we do not offer investment services to third parties. This release may include forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties.For more information, visit .

