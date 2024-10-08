Biden, Macron, Starmer, Scholz To Meet In Berlin Before Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Keir Starmer will meet in Berlin before a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

That is according to an Ukrinform correspondent who refers to German sources.

The four leaders are expected to meet at the German Chancellor's office in Berlin early on October 12. They will discuss support for Ukraine.

Events surrounding the Middle East conflict are also to be considered at the meeting.

A press will not be held after the event.

Following the meeting, the four leaders are expected to visit Ramstein Air Base in western Germany, where the first leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held on the same day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend.

Zelensky said in his video address on October 7 that Ukraine offers its partners to decide how they see an end to the war with Russia and Ukraine's place in the global security architecture.

