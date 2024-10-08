(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Trading is experiencing significant growth fuelled by the surge in activity and the growing demand for accessible trading solutions. Pune, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Trading Platform Market Size Analysis: “ The Report of S&S Insider states that, the Online Trading Platform Market was valued at USD 9.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2032. Moreover, the market will experience a robust CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” Government Initiatives and Financial Literacy Programs Accelerating Market Expansion The importance of financial literacy has been recognized by the governments of different countries, resulting in the initiation of various programs that encourage retail investors to use online trading and investments. For instance, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission implemented different educational programs based on the usage of the Investor.gov website that enhanced the understanding of traders of online trading platforms, thus leading to the improved decision-making of the retail investors. In addition, the establishment of the Office of Investor Education and Advocacy organized the provision of the needed services to the new traders and facilitated their adequate behaviour in trading. In the European Union, the European Securities and Markets Authority and several countries of the EU initiated multiple policies that improved the citizens' access to investments. For example, the development of the Capital Markets Union became a program that allowed promoting a more secure and integrated market for capital within the EU influencing the use of online trading. Moreover, the EU has funded the development and implementation of various programs that increased the degree of digital literacy of citizens and the availability of information that is needed for making the right investment decision. It is thus essential that one of the trends typical for the sector is the larger involvement of millennial and Gen Z investors who feel relatively comfortable with procedures that are conducted online. Thus, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority developed several recommendations that make the platforms that enabled online trading more suitable for the Millenial and Gen Z traders. This trend shows that it can be due to the governmental programs and requirements that the online trading solutions become widely used in different regions, which results in the increased number of different age groups involved in trading.





Get a Sample Report of Online Trading Platform Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

MetaQuotes Software Corp. (MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5)

TD Ameritrade (thinkorswim, Mobile Trader)

Interactive Brokers (Trader Workstation, IBKR Mobile)

Charles Schwab Corporation (Schwab Mobile, StreetSmart Edge)

E*TRADE (Power ETRADE, ETRADE Pro)

Saxo Bank (SaxoTraderGO, SaxoInvestor)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (Robinhood Web, Robinhood App)

Fidelity Investments (Active Trader Pro, Fidelity Mobile)

IG Group (IG Trading Platform, ProRealTime)

Plus500 (Plus500 WebTrader, Plus500 App)

CMC Markets (Next Generation Platform, CMC Mobile Trading App)

eToro (eToro CopyTrader, eToro WebTrader)

Binance (Binance Exchange, Binance DEX)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Wallet)

TradingView (TradingView Web Platform, TradingView Mobile App)

Zerodha (Kite, Coin by Zerodha)

Ally Invest (Ally Invest LIVE, Ally Invest Mobile)

TradeStation (TradeStation Platform, TradeStation Mobile)

OANDA Corporation (OANDA fxTrade, OANDA Mobile) IQ Option (IQ Option Platform, IQ Option Mobile) and others Online Trading Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.58 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.80 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.18 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Artificial Intelligence-Powered Market Insights to Drive Trading Platform Adoption

. End-user need for customized trading systems, such as government and non-profitable institutions, is expected to fuel demand.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Online Trading Platform Market , Make an Enquiry Now@

Segment Analysis

By Application | Institutional Investors Led the Market in 2023

The highest revenue share of the online trading platform market was held by the institutional investors segment 58% in 2023. The increasing utilization of online trading platforms by institutional investors, including hedge funds, asset management companies, and pension funds, enables these high-volume investors to manage large portfolios using sophisticated trading platforms. The segment's dominance is fuelled by the demanding needs of institutional investors regarding advanced analytical instruments, algorithmic trading, and risk management features. According to one recent report, about 68% of institutional investors in North America make use of online platforms that provide advanced features for trading stocks and bonds. In addition, the advent of artificial intelligence -based and machine learning algorithms incorporated into online trading platforms allows institutional investors to automate their trading algorithms and optimize performance.

By End User | Banking and Financial Institutions Dominate the Market

The online trading platform market was dominated by banking and financial institutions in 2023, accounted 38% of the market's revenue share. The leading financial institutions widely used the trading platforms to optimize their trading activities, provide clients with digital trading solutions, and aggregate investment management using a single platform. The growth of the banking sector led to the increasing demand for online trading solutions capable of delivering real-time analytics, constant portfolio management, and instantaneous transactions. The next driving factor behind the banking and financial end user segment is related to the increased agility of trading environment through partnerships between fintech companies and traditional banks.

Online Trading Platform Market Segmentation:

By Component



Platform Services

By Deployment



On-premise Cloud

By Application



Institutional Investors Retail Investors

By Type



Commissions Transaction Fees

By End-Users



Banking and Financial Institutions Investors

Retail Investors

Brokers Others

Regional Insights | North America Dominated the Online Trading Platform Market

In 2023, North America maintained its leading position in the online trading platform market the region held approximately 35.6% of the market share, with the US being the key contributor. The region can attribute its success primarily to advanced financial and technological infrastructure, including sale technologies aimed at creating competitive trading solutions. Moreover, the government of the US made significant efforts to promote the development of the online trading sphere. For example, in 2023, according to the U.S. National Science Foundation, the federal government passed the National AI Initiative Act, which increased the funding of AI and fintech development by 30%. Not only did this funding result in the introduction of many groundbreaking AI-driven technologies to improve trading platforms, but the U.S. SEC also conducted numerous educational programs to encourage people to invest in stocks using online platforms. Consequently, both retail and institutional participants have access to safer and more efficient instruments to control the flow of investment finances.

The APAC region witnesses the highest growth rates in the market due to an accelerating rate of digitalization and increasing financial literacy. Multiple countries in the region, including China, India, South Korea, and Australia, are experiencing a phenomenal spike in online trading popularity, with rapidly growing numbers of individual and institutional participants. In 2023, the government of China announced a set of policies aimed at promoting the development and use of fintech, including AI and blockchain use in the financial sector. According to the People's Bank of China, over 60% financial transactions in China were handled online in 2023, showcasing a massive switch to digital finance.









Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Online Trading Platform Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Recent Developments



In August 2024, E*TRADE announced the launch of its new AI-driven trading assistant, designed to provide personalized trading insights and recommendations to users, improving their trading strategies.

In May 2024, Robinhood acquired a major fintech start-up, enhancing its platform's capabilities with advanced analytical tools and expanding its offerings to include cryptocurrency trading, marking a significant move in the competitive landscape. In March 2024, Charles Schwab reported a 30% increase in account openings on its online trading platform, attributed to its enhanced mobile app features and user-friendly interface.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Online Trading Platform Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Online Trading Platform Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Online Trading Platform Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Online Trading Platform Market Segmentation, By Type

11. Online Trading Platform Market Segmentation, By End-Users

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Online Trading Platform Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)