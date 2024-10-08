OMA Specworks Announces Lwm2m Test Event To Be Held In Düsseldorf, Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us on October 28-31st, 2024 for our next LwM2M Specification Validation Event (SVE #42) to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany and hosted by Cumulocity IoT.

- Nikolaus Neuerburg, Senior Director, Product Management at Cumulocity IoTSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OMA SpecWorks (openmobilealliance ) is a global organization and excited to announce our next LwM2M Specification Validation Event (SVE #42) to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany on October 28-31st, 2024. Member organization, Cumulocity IoT , will be hosting this specification validation event at their facilities. OMA SpecWorks invites both members and non-members to participate in the validation and verification of the LwM2M Open Protocol for clients and servers. This event will focus on connecting systems, equipment, and operations to support M2M and IoT use cases across various industries, including industrial, utilities, and smart cities; and will feature focused testing on Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) functionality.“Thanks to LwM2M, we can offer our customers a standardized way to integrate and manage the rapidly growing number of cellular-based IoT devices through our platform. Our customers tell us that they love LwM2M as it allows them to extend the battery life-time of their devices at reduced data usage,” shares Nikolaus Neuerburg, Senior Director, Product Management at Cumulocity IoT.Monday (October 28th) will be set aside for testing setup, while Tuesday – Thursday (October 29-31st) will be used for production testing. On-site and remote testing will be supported. Attendees will need to register for testing signups by or before October 22, 2024. Fees for live attendees and all test participants will be $200.00 per person with lunch and snacks provided during breaks. There will be a free social event for all test event attendees and the local Düsseldorf tech community to allow for networking with technology experts and thought leaders in the IoT, industrial, smart cities, and utilities sectors.OMA SpecWorks is welcoming all to inquire and learn more about our membership and partnership opportunities as we ramp up and grow our community. Member companies come from technology, wireless, IoT, and machine-to-machine solution and equipment markets. In addition, OMA SpecWorks engages closely through direct membership and partnerships with the end-user community including organizations, departments, and companies focused on automation, emerging technologies, and connecting utilities (i.e., water, waste, electricity), public works, energy/oil, and other industrial market segments. Please feel free to learn more or reach out to us directly at ....__________________________________________About OMA SpecWorksHome to the industry-leading LightweightM2M (LwM2M), OMA SpecWorks is an efficient specifications factory, and has established a lean and effective process where market-leading corporations and small startup companies come together to build the next generation of wireless. Launched in 2018, OMA SpecWorks joins together OMA and IPSO with a joined mission to build technical documents including specifications, smart objects, and white papers for a connected world, enabling interoperability across networks and growth in fixed and mobile wireless markets and Internet of Things (IoT). The OMA SpecWorks working groups are active in a variety of technologies including messaging, location, device management, APIs, IoT and more.Learn more: .

Stephanie Atkinson

OMA SpecWorks

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.