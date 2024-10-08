Israeli Occupation Massacres 56 Palestinians Within 24 Hours In Gaza Strip

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces killed 56 Palestinians and 278 others in the past 24 hours, said Palestinian authorities on Tuesday. In a press release, medical sources stated that the occupation committed another act of genocide through eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip. The number of those killed in total since last October 7th has reached 41,965, while the injured reached 97,590. (end) wab

