Israeli Occupation Massacres 56 Palestinians Within 24 Hours In Gaza Strip

10/8/2024
GAZA, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces killed 56 Palestinians and injured 278 others in the past 24 hours, said Palestinian health authorities on Tuesday.
In a press release, medical sources stated that the occupation committed another act of genocide through eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip.
The number of those killed in total since last October 7th has reached 41,965, while the injured reached 97,590. (end)
