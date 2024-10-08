South Korean official says North may send troops to support Russia in Ukraine

(MENAFN) South Korea’s Defense Minister, Kim Yong-hyun, expressed concerns that North Korea may be preparing to send to Ukraine in support of Russia, according to reports from local media on Tuesday. During a briefing to South Korean lawmakers, Kim emphasized that Pyongyang's growing alliance with Moscow makes the likelihood of such a military deployment significant. He pointed out that North Korea and Russia have recently reinforced their military ties, raising the possibility of North Korean military involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as reported by Seoul-based Yonhap News.



Kim highlighted that the deepening relationship between the two countries is underpinned by a mutual treaty that resembles a military alliance, which strengthens the potential for North Korean troop deployment. Since the onset of Russia's conflict with Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has been facing increasing isolation due to Western sanctions and has been reaching out to Asian nations, particularly North Korea, to form stronger diplomatic and military connections. The potential involvement of North Korean forces in Ukraine could mark a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict, with further implications for global geopolitical tensions.



This escalation in military cooperation between North Korea and Russia has been particularly evident over the past year. In June, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, marking a historic step in their bilateral relations. This agreement came during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first visit to North Korea in 24 years, signaling the growing importance of the alliance between the two nations as they face increasing international scrutiny and pressure.



In addition to the June agreement, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a rare diplomatic visit to Russia last year, holding a summit with Putin to further solidify their partnership. More recently, in September, North Korea’s Foreign Minister, Choe Son-hui, traveled to Russia, where she participated in multiple international events. This flurry of high-level diplomatic exchanges underscores the importance of the North Korea-Russia alliance and suggests that the two nations are actively coordinating their military and strategic efforts in the face of Western opposition.

MENAFN08102024000045015839ID1108757690