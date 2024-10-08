Destination Toronto Introduces 6Ix, A Custom AI Travel Genius Powered By Guidegeek

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers planning a trip to Toronto or exploring the city can now rely on 6ix, an AI genius that can provide instant answers to any and all travel or questions about the city. Destination Toronto recently launched the new feature at

DestinationToronto as well as on Instagram, WhatsApp and using GuideGeek artificial intelligence from Matador .

GuideGeek

6ix, an AI travel genius made for Destination Toronto by Matador Network using GuideGeek technology, can instantly answer any tourism question about Toronto.

Named in a nod to the city's nickname, "The Six" – a reference to the six boroughs of Toronto popularized by Toronto-born musician Drake – the AI can instantly plan an entire itinerary, or answer specific questions about museums, activities, historical sites, restaurants, hotels and more. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from Destination Toronto and enhanced by over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology .

To access 6ix, travelers simply visit DestinationToronto and click the chat box in the bottom right corner of the site. This opens a chat window with the AI, which gives tailored responses based on the information users share, such as their interests, preferences, size of their group, ages and more.

Travelers can also message with 6ix on WhatsApp, Instagram , and Facebook Messenger and take the AI with them as they explore the city. By sending a message to the Destination Toronto account of their choice, users can start planning a trip to the city or get quick answers while already in the city, dining at one of the city's many diverse restaurants, enjoying the sun at an urban park or riding the TTC to a cultural festival or sporting event.

"In just the first two months, 6ix received over 7,500 messages from more than 2,700 users, indicating that users continued to engage with the AI after their initial response," says Paula Port, VP of Global Marketing at Destination Toronto. "6ix users can fine-tune their itineraries to incorporate preferences, like 'please include art galleries within walking distance of the subway' or 'please share restaurants that will appeal to both adults and children.' The ability to engage in conversation and add personalization is where the real power of GenAI for travel reveals itself."

Toronto is the fourth-largest city in North America and the first major city in the world to leverage GuideGeek technology. Destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) representing countries such as Greece and Aruba or regions such as Illinois and Reno/Lake Tahoe have already seen success with the technology.

"GuideGeek is incredibly powerful technology for any kind of trip, but I find it particularly excels in major cities," says Michael Motamedi, a content creator who competed on MasterChef Canada and has relied on AI extensively while traveling nonstop for more than a year. "Whether you're looking for history, nightlife, family fun, romantic outings or all of the above, natural language AI from GuideGeek is the ideal tool to shape the perfect trip to Toronto for you and your group."

About Destination Toronto

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating $8.4 billion in visitor spending in 2023. Destination Toronto's mandate is to reflect the breadth and diversity of Toronto's people, places and culture to inspire residents and visitors to meet, visit and explore our city. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, Destination Toronto markets and promotes the city to attract visitors and major meetings and events and supports local businesses to maximize the opportunities of the visitor economy. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto .

About Matador Network



Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and

GSTV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. Fast Company named Matador Network a 2024 Most Innovative Company

in recognition of its revolutionary AI travel genius GuideGeek . matadornetwork

