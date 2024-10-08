Ukraine To Invest Another EUR 86M In Physical Protection Systems At Energy Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed an additional EUR 86 million to be allocated for the of protective systems around facilities in the wake of continued Russian missile and drone strikes.

Prime Denys Shmyhal reported this during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reported with reference to the Portal .

"Today we are making a decision that will allow us to redistribute funds within the scope of the loan from the European for the modernization of our substations. We will be able to allocate an additional EUR 86 million for the construction of protective systems around energy facilities, which will reduce the risks of Russian terrorist attacks," he said.

Shmyhal noted that energy generation remains a priority of ​​Ukraine. According to the prime minister, the government and energy companies "continue restoration, repairs, and construction of decentralized generation 24/7".

Earlier, Shmyhal reported that as of early September, protective structures at the facilities run by NEC Ukrenergo, the operator of Ukraine's power grid, have been more than 85% ready. At facilities where the Recovery Agency is responsible for setting them up, work continues while the level of readiness remains lower.

NEC Ukrenergo is finalizing the construction of the first stage of anti-drone protection for high-voltage equipment at 41 facilities. At another 22 substations, protective systems are being installed by the Recovery Agency.

