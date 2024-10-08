Dzhelial Advises Crimeans To Have Alarm Backpack, Stay Away From Military Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelial advised Crimeans to have an alarm backpack and stay away from enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

He said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Crimeans, like everyone else in Ukraine who is under enemy military strikes, must follow certain algorithms. We must always keep things ready that can be taken with us quickly, such as those alarming backpacks. And also stay as far away from enemy military targets as possible. And those who live near the places of regular arrivals should think about where they can temporarily relocate for their safety,” said Dzhelial, commenting on the latest accurate attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the military and strategically important objects of the occupiers in Crimea.

He also emphasized that when the liberation of Crimea from the occupiers actually takes place, additional security measures will need to be taken:“I would advise you to have a shelter where you can hide in case of danger and take an alarm backpack with you.”

Dzhelial added that he always addresses the residents of Crimea, warning them without scaring them to prepare for the liberation of Crimea by military means because, unfortunately, there is no other option today.

“We understand that Russia currently has no desire to restore our territorial integrity and return the occupied territories. If the situation changes, we will be happy to resolve this issue diplomatically,” said the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis.

According to him, the reaction of the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is different.

At the same time, Dzhelial noted that those Crimeans who are waiting for Ukraine's return (and, fortunately, there are quite a few of them in Crimea) are, of course, a little afraid that civilians will not suffer during the hostilities, but they want Russia to leave the occupied territories as soon as possible.

According to Dzhelial, there are also those among the Crimean residents who rejoice at every explosion on the territory of military facilities on the peninsula.

“They are glad that Ukraine, even in such a terrible way as striking the territory of the occupied peninsula, is trying to weaken the enemy and prepare for the liberation of Crimea from occupation, which they are very much looking forward to,” he said.

At the same time, the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis emphasized that the Ukrainian military usually conducts precise strikes on military targets in Crimea . Civilians, he said, can only suffer from the actions of enemy air defense, which shoots down shells flying at a military target.

Answering the question whether the Kerch Bridge could be the next target for the Ukrainian Defense Forces after the oil depot in Feodosia, Dzhelial stressed that he could not predict or name any timeframe for the next enemy targets to be hit, nor for Crimea to be liberated from the occupiers. But, according to him,“the Ukrainian Armed Forces' practice on military targets in Crimea definitely gives us the opportunity to understand that Ukraine has concrete plans to liberate the occupied peninsula.”

At the same time, Dzhelial emphasized that he does not believe that the expression“everything started in Crimea and everything should end in Crimea” means that Crimea will be the last to be liberated.

“Perhaps Crimea will be liberated earlier than other occupied territories of Ukraine, it will be right politically, symbolically, and perhaps militarily strategically,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked an offshore oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia.

Earlier, political analyst Oleksandr Kondratenko said in a comment to Ukrinform that no predictions can be made about the timing of the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea.