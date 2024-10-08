Russia's Hybrid Actions Will Not Prevent EU Support For Ukraine - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union will continue to support Ukraine despite Russia's hybrid actions against EU countries and its partners, which is yet another manifestation of Russia's disrespect for the international order and international law.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this in a statement on behalf of all 27 EU member states, Ukrinform reports.

"The European Union and its Member States strongly condemn Russia's intensifying campaign of hybrid activities against the EU, its Member States and partners. These activities again illustrate Russia's reckless and irresponsible behavior and its disregard for the rules-based international order and international law," the document reads.

According to the statement, EU countries have detected an increase in Russia's activity in carrying out a wide range of hybrid actions against the detected an increasing number of a broad range of activities against the EU and its Member States, including cyber-attacks, information manipulation and interference campaigns, cases of arson, vandalism and sabotage, including against critical infrastructure as well as instrumentalization of migration and other disruptive actions.

Russia also continues to disrupt satellite communications, violate European airspace and conduct physical attacks against individuals on the territory of the EU.

"These malicious activities are part of a broad coordinated hybrid campaign directed by Russia as an attempt to divide our society, destabilize and weaken the EU and its Member States and our resilience as well as to undermine our support to Ukraine and its ability to defend itself. This will not succeed: we will act united and determined to address these activities and hold perpetrators accountable. Our support to Ukraine will remain solid and unwavering for as long as it takes," the statement said.

Borrell recalled that with today's decision to establish a dedicated framework of restrictive measures in view of Russia's destabilizing activities, the EU takes another decisive step. Under the new legal framework, the EU can target those who are responsible for, implement, support or benefit from Russia's destabilizing actions worldwide, as well as their associates and supporters.

"We will continue to strengthen our resilience, work closely with our partners, and make full use of the EU Hybrid Toolbox, including diplomatic and restrictive measures, as well as all available instruments, to prevent, deter and respond to Russia's hybrid activities," Borrell said.

The Council of the EU today established a new framework for restrictive measures in response to Russia's destabilizing actions abroad. Under this newly established framework, those designated will be subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies will be forbidden from making funds available to them. In addition, natural persons will also be subject to a travel ban, which will prevent them from entering or transiting through EU territories.