A national coalition of university journalism programs and advocacy organizations announced today the launch of Student News Live , a multimedia slate of non-partisan and news content that will empower student journalists across the United States to cover the 2024 presidential election.

Student News Live connects young journalists nationwide for 24 hours of student-produced news coverage starting at 12 noon Eastern on Election Day

Student News Live will connect young journalists nationwide to collaborate on 24 hours of student-produced news coverage in identical video and audio streams as well as written reporting. Starting at 12 noon Eastern on Election Day, each participating university will host a segment featuring its students as anchors and reporters, before passing the baton to the next school. The Student News Live digital radio station will stream at iHeart and via the iHeartRadio app beginning November 5.

Student News Live was founded by Dr. Rob Quicke, director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism & Mass Communications at Marshall University in West Virginia, and Dr. Nick Hirshon, associate professor at William Paterson University in New Jersey and the adviser of the Society of Professional Journalists' reigning campus chapter of the year.

Student News Live is joining forces with iHeartRadio and PBS News Student Reporting Labs to bring high school and college journalism to a large, national audience. In addition,

NBCU Academy

will offer students professional development and

a toolkit of

resources to

help prepare them for political and election coverage.

Quicke said, "Missing from much of the media coverage in this election so far are the voices and views of the students. Student News Live will bring the pulse of America's youth directly to the audience."

Hirshon added: "Journalists of all ages deserve a chance to cover the presidential race. We hope Student News Live can help young reporters across the country jumpstart their careers."

Student News Live also has support from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, Broadcast Education Association, Intercollegiate Broadcasting System, Student Press Law Center, and the College Radio Foundation, which will oversee the programming. Together, they form the largest student media coalition covering the election.

"We see Student News Live as an exciting project that will provide student journalists with skills-building experience," said

Ashanti Blaize-Hopkins, the president of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Yaneth Guillen-Diaz, the executive director of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, said, "We are proud to partner with the Student News Live initiative to create new opportunities for the next generation."

The Student Press Law Center will provide legal assistance for Student News Live journalists. "We are proud to support this innovative project that empowers and inspires student journalists to reach their potential," said Gary Green, executive director of the SPLC.

