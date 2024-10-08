Celluma Light Therapy Receives Prestigious Consumer Technology Innovation Award At The Octane 2024 High Tech Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celluma Light Therapy proudly announces its receipt of the Best Consumer Innovation Award at the 2024 Octane High Tech Awards (HTA), held at the AV Irvine. The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County, a center of medical innovation.

Each year, the HTA celebrates the accomplishments of more than 32 companies in Southern California that lead the way in innovation. The Best Consumer Technology Innovation category was filled with successful and well-known brands including Johnson&Johnson, Jacuzzi Group, MobileX, and ShopGoodwill. Celluma Light Therapy stood out among its peers and was specifically honored for its groundbreaking innovations in the field of light therapy, catering to medical aesthetic professionals, as well as individual consumers worldwide.

Based in Tustin, California, Biophotas Inc. manufactures Celluma Light Therapy Devices, which have garnered widespread acclaim for their efficacy and versatility. These devices offer a wide array of health and wellness benefits, including improved skin health, reduced joint pain and inflammation, body contouring, and hair restoration.

"We are honored to receive the award for Best Consumer Technology Company in Octane's High Tech Awards. At BioPhotas, we see innovation as the cross-roads of entrepreneurship and strategy. Innovation isn't just technological advancement. It's asking the question: 'Can it be done differently and better?' And then doing it. That's what we strive for every day," said Patrick Johnson, Celluma inventor and BioPhotas Founder and Executive Chairman.

Biophotas, Inc., remains dedicated to advancing the field of LED light therapy through ongoing research, development, and innovation. With a presence in more than 100 countries globally, the company continues to expand its reach and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Biophotas, Inc. and its Celluma Light Therapy Devices, please visit celluma .

About Biophotas, Inc.

Biophotas, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of LED light therapy devices, specializing in both professional-grade solutions for medical aesthetic professionals and consumer-grade devices for individual use. Based in Tustin, California, the company is dedicated to harnessing the power of LED light therapy to enhance overall wellness. With its flagship brand, Celluma, Biophotas, Inc., has established itself as an innovator and leader in the field, serving customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

