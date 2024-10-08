(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO and RALEIGH,

In an alliance designed to revolutionize healthcare services, VectorCare, a leader in patient logistics and workflow automation, and Caretaker Medical, maker of the wireless VitalStreamTM, a continuous hemodynamic patient monitoring solution, have formalized a strategic partnership, with an initial rollout across EMS, Fire, Home Health, Military, and Non-Emergency Medical Transport.

This partnership will enable the integration of Caretaker Medical's FDA-cleared wireless monitoring technology with VectorCare's scalable patient logistics platform. The collaboration empowers healthcare providers with real-time and non-invasive monitoring of blood pressure, vitals, and advanced hemodynamic parameters with seamless patient logistics and advanced care coordination.

VitalStreamTM uses a wearable finger sensor to deliver wire-free, real-time monitoring of key health parameters including continuous beat-by-beat blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rate, cardiac output, stroke volume, and oxygen saturation without the need for a blood pressure cuff. This solution is particularly valuable in the EMS, Fire, Home Health, and Non-Emergency Medical Transport sectors, where real-time data can improve patient outcomes, streamline decision-making, and reduce hospitalizations.

"This collaboration brings together two powerful technologies to address critical needs in healthcare," commented David Emanuel , CEO of VectorCare. "By integrating VitalStreamTM's remote monitoring capabilities into our platform, we are providing EMS, fire departments, home health agencies, hospitals, and Non-Emergency Medical Transport providers with the tools to deliver more responsive, informed, and efficient care. The partnership enhances our mission to transform patient logistics and care delivery across the continuum."

Jeff Pompeo , CEO of Caretaker, said, "We are excited to partner with VectorCare to expand the reach of VitalStreamTM into sectors where continuous hemodynamic monitoring can make a significant difference in patient outcomes. Together, we're offering a solution that brings the benefits of real-time wire-free monitoring to a broader range of providers, from emergency medical services to home health, ensuring that patients receive timely, high-quality care."

Partnership Impact

The integration of VitalStreamTM into the VectorCare platform will provide many advantages. Here are three key impacts of the partnership:



Enhanced EMS and Fire Services: Real-time wireless monitoring during emergency response and transport gives first responders and the receiving facilities continuous patient data for better triage and decision-making.

Home Health and Telehealth Enablement: Home health providers can remotely monitor patients post-discharge, reducing readmissions and enabling care teams to respond to vital changes in real time. Optimized Non-Emergency Medical Transport: Transport providers and care teams can access vital signs and advanced hemodynamics before, during, and after transport, enhancing patient safety and care coordination with hospitals and care facilities.

About VectorCare

VectorCare is a leading healthcare technology company that provides patient logistics solutions for EMS, fire departments, home health agencies, healthcare systems, and payers. Its platform automates workflows, scheduling, and dispatching to optimize care delivery and improve outcomes for patients. With a focus on leveraging AI and advanced technologies, VectorCare helps healthcare providers streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve quality of care.

About Caretaker Medical

Caretaker Medical is the developer of VitalStreamTM, the FDA-cleared wearable hemodynamic monitoring platform that provides beat-by-beat continuous blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, cardiac output, and advanced hemodynamics across the full continuum of care. Designed for a wide range of healthcare settings, VitalStreamTM's innovative technology enhances patient monitoring, improves workflows, and enables more informed clinical decisions.

