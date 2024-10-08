Americase To Exhibit Shipping & Storage Cases Trusted By Aerospace Industry At 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
-Leading global manufacturer of protection containers to highlight cases for
oxygen
equipment, Auxiliary Power Units (APU), Captain's Chairs, and more, custom-designed for
OEM and MRO needs-
WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase (booth #3613) will showcase the latest protective containers designed specifically for the aerospace industry
at NBAA-BACE October 22-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featured shipping and storage solutions include cases for oxygen equipment, captain's chairs, APUs, and escape slides. Each case is custom-engineered and rigorously tested to ensure maximum protection for high-value or fragile cargo while meeting or exceeding all code requirements.
"Being at NBAA-BACE underscores our commitment to advancing safety and efficiency in the aerospace industry through our cutting-edge shipping and storage solutions. Every container we build is a promise to our partners that their cargo is protected using the most advanced technology. This event allows us to highlight not only our products but also to share our commitment to excellence and our deep insight into the specialized needs of the aerospace industry," stated Mike McGowan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Americase.
Americase collaborates closely with aviation transport and storage experts to ensure each custom-designed case surpasses industry standards and enhances ROI. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) companies trust our custom, reusable cases in a variety of applications, from safely transporting critical parts to secure materials storage.
Choosing the right protective containers that can withstand the rigorous demands of the aviation industry is imperative. Visit Americase at NBAA-BACE booth #3613 to experience first-hand the craftsmanship and technology behind the
innovative protective solutions trusted by the aerospace industry.
About Americase
Founded in 1985, Americase
is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.
Americase Contact
Marina Malamis
Marketing Director
[email protected]
469-401-6950
SOURCE Americase
