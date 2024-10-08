Scott J. Manning, MBA Of Dentistry Today To Speak At AACP Symposium 10/26/24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott J. Manning, MBA of Success Today,

Attendees to receive unique information to build healthier dental practices

- Scott J. Manning, MBAFRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Success Today, , announced today that their founder, Scott J. Manning, MBA, is a featured guest speaker at the 39th Annual International Clinical Symposium American Academy of Craniofacial Pain (AACP). The event focuses on“a group of leaders committed to a collaborative approach to the treatment of cranio/orofacial pain, TMJ, and sleep related breathing disorders” and occurs at the University of Notre Dame, October 25th and 26th, .As one of North America's leading experts on the business of dentistry, and an accomplished author and teacher who has helped hundreds of America's top dentists achieve outstanding success, Manning is ready to provide the AACP attendees with valuable and unique information they can use right away to improve their dental practices.“We're honored to have Scott J. Manning, MBA as a speaker at this year's event and know he will deliver,” states Dr. Daniel Klauer, AACP Program Chair, .On Saturday, October 26th, Manning is presenting his lectures, "Advanced Case Acceptance Strategies For TMJ & Sleep Patients" and "Influence and Implementation: Leadership and Communication Skills To Help More Patients" for the Clinical Assistant's Track. The sessions will be interactive with group exercises at each table.“I'm not a doctor so AACP conference attendees will receive a different viewpoint that will change the way they run their practices,” states Manning.“I will talk directly to attendees, so that they can leave with specific 'To Dos,' ways to enhance their case presentation skills, marketing tactics, and an actual battle plan to create a better working business and serve more people.”Registrations for the AACP event are now open at .To learn more about Dental Success today and schedule a call with Scott J. Manning, MBA to see how his experience can service your dental practice, visit .About Dental Success TodayDental Success Today was founded by Scott J. Manning, MBA based on his 20-year dedication to helping dentists across North America create successful businesses relative to their values and goals and to experience more happiness, fulfillment, and of course, profits. Dentists who work with Scott receive his specialized formulas and protocols, or“Practice Profit Blueprints.” These are a suite of integrated business systems designed to help dentists optimize their time in the office. To learn more and discover the one simple step to experience your dream, lifestyle practice – Guaranteed – visit .# # #Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications®, LLC, (800) 771-0116

