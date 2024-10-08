(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Spanish news outlet 20minutos, outgoing European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the dire consequences that Ukraine could face if Western support were to cease. He asserted that the ongoing conflict might reach a swift conclusion within just 15 days if the United States and European Union were to withdraw their backing of Kyiv. Borrell expressed concern that while many desire a rapid resolution to the war, such an outcome would likely favor Russian President Vladimir and his objectives.



Borrell posed a critical question about the implications of a potential cessation of support: "If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will be over in fifteen days, and Putin will achieve his goals. But do we want this for the Ukrainians, and for our security as Europeans?" His remarks highlight the importance of not only the timing of the conflict's end but also the terms on which it concludes.



The diplomat stressed the necessity of ensuring that any future negotiations prioritize Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reiterated the EU's commitment to providing unwavering support for Ukraine, stating that the bloc would "do everything possible" to maintain this stance until the appropriate moment for negotiations arises.



As Borrell prepares to step down from his role later this autumn, he will be succeeded by former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is known for advocating stricter sanctions against Moscow. The transition comes at a critical juncture in the conflict, where international dynamics and support play a crucial role in determining the future of Ukraine.



Borrell’s comments serve as a stark reminder of the geopolitical stakes involved in the Ukraine conflict and the potential ramifications of reduced Western engagement. With the situation on the ground remaining volatile, the need for sustained international solidarity with Ukraine appears more pressing than ever.

