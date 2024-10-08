Ruth Mctighe Joins Waccamaw Dermatology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ruth McTighe, Waccamaw Dermatology

Waccamaw Dermatology, The Skin Institute

Dermatology generalist and experienced researcher will help expand care options in the greater Charleston area

- Dr. Ruth McTighe, Waccamaw DermatologistCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Waccamaw Dermatology , one of the largest physician-owned and led dermatology practices in the Carolinas, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ruth McTighe, a dermatology generalist who also excels at research. McTighe will join Waccamaw Dermatology's Nexton and Mt. Pleasant offices effective immediately and will play a role in growing the practice and boosting care offerings in and around the greater Charleston area.“Ruth is a compassionate dermatologist who excels at forming relationships with patients, listening to their concerns, and finding solutions,” said Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., double board-certified Dermatologist, Mohs Surgeon, and managing partner of Waccamaw Dermatology.“We're excited she has joined the Waccamaw Dermatology team and will help us expand access to care and offer more options for patients in and around Charleston.”McTighe treats adults and children with rashes, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and other skin conditions and screens patients for skin cancer. She completed her dermatology residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she participated in research, including a project to improve the referral process for laser hair removal. McTighe earned a bachelor's degree in science from Clemson University and her M.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina, where she was a member of multiple service groups. In addition to her work with patients, she served as an editorial contributor for PracticeUpdate Dermatology and is a member of numerous dermatology organizations.“Waccamaw Dermatology is one of the best dermatology practices in the South, and it's an honor to join this team of amazing caregivers,” McTighe said.“I look forward to building bonds with patients in the Charleston area and working with the Waccamaw Dermatology team to make this office the best place to get dermatologic care.”Waccamaw Dermatology is committed to ensuring that visiting a dermatologist is as easy as seeing any other medical specialist and offers the latest medical and aesthetic advancements. In addition to skin cancer screening and all routine dermatological needs, Waccamaw Dermatology offers Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IG-SRT). Mohs is the gold standard surgical treatment for high-risk basal and squamous cell carcinoma, as it removes all cancerous cells and can treat most skin cancers. For patients who prefer a noninvasive option, IG-SRT is a non-surgical alternative to Mohs surgery for select cancers.About Waccamaw DermatologyWaccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area's leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw's award-winning practice offers the industry's leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. The practice accepts most forms of insurance and can quickly schedule an appointment at most locations. Follow Waccamaw Dermatology on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit to learn more.

