Independent commission commences hearings regarding alleged financial breaches by Manchester City

(MENAFN) An independent commission has commenced hearings regarding the alleged financial breaches by Manchester City, which could lead to severe penalties, including possible expulsion from the Premier League. The club faces a total of 115 charges filed by the league, and the proceedings are being conducted privately.



A football finance expert has indicated that if found guilty, Manchester City could endure a substantial points deduction, potentially ranging from 60 to as many as 100 points. This highlights the serious implications the club faces if the charges are upheld.



The allegations primarily center on breaches of rules requiring clubs to provide accurate financial information. Specific concerns include discrepancies related to sponsorship deals and the payments made to players and managers. Additionally, the charges involve claims of violations against UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, as well as the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR). The club is also accused of failing to cooperate with the league's investigation.



The charges cover every season from 2009-10 through 2022-23, during which time Manchester City enjoyed considerable success, claiming seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, six League Cups, and a Champions League trophy.



In response to the allegations, Manchester City has firmly denied any wrongdoing, expressing confidence in the extensive evidence they believe supports their case. The club has welcomed the independent commission's opportunity to impartially assess their position and the evidence presented.



As the hearings progress, the potential ramifications for Manchester City loom large, with significant implications not only for the club but also for the broader landscape of English football. The outcome of this investigation may redefine financial governance and compliance within the league.

