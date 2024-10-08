Kirchner’S Legacy Haunts Argentina As She Challenges Milei’S Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina's former president, has reemerged in the arena. She aims to lead the opposition against President Javier Milei's libertarian government.



Kirchner released an open letter criticizing Milei's administration and calling for unity within the Peronist party. Ironically, Kirchner's comeback comes amid an economic crisis largely attributed to her own policies.



During her presidency from 2007 to 2015, Kirchner implemented populist measures that led to long-term instability. Her administration's deficit spending resulted in high inflation and a deteriorating fiscal situation.



The Partido Justicialista (PJ), Argentina's historic Peronist party, currently lacks leadership. Kirchner appears poised to become the main candidate for party leadership in the upcoming November internal elections.



She has increased her public presence, criticizing Milei's policies and style. Kirchner's resurgence coincides with declining support for Milei . Recent polls show growing dissatisfaction with his economic policies.







While inflation has decreased, it remains high at around 4% monthly. The government's austerity measures have plunged the economy into a deep recession.



Poverty rates have soared to 52.9% of the population, highlighting the impact of Milei's economic reforms. These reforms, however, aim to address the economic imbalances left by Kirchner's administration.

Argentina's Political and Economic Crossroads

Milei faces the task of unwinding years of interventionist policies and restoring economic stability. Despite widespread discontent, the opposition has struggled to capitalize on it due to internal divisions.



Kirchner's bid for PJ leadership may help unify opposition forces. However, she faces challenges from Peronist factions seeking to move beyond Kirchnerism.



Meanwhile, international financial institutions have praised Milei's economic reforms. The International Monetary Fund (IMF ) recently approved a $4.7 billion disbursement to Argentina.



IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva commended the new administration's efforts to address long-standing impediments to growth.



Milei's administration has implemented sweeping austerity measures, including slashing public sector wages and cutting subsidies.



The IMF noted several achievements, including Argentina's first quarterly fiscal surplus in 16 years. World Bank President Ajay Banga also expressed support for Milei's reforms.



As Argentina grapples with its economic challenges, the contrast between international support for Milei's reforms and Kirchner's opposition is stark.



The country finds itself at a crossroads, with competing visions for its economic future. Kirchner's legacy of populist policies continues to shape the debate over Argentina's economic trajectory.



The upcoming PJ internal elections on November 17, 2024, will be crucial for Argentine politics. Kirchner's potential leadership could reshape the opposition landscape, but her past economic policies may influence public perception of her renewed political ambitions.

