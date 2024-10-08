Tribe Of 6 Reveals AW24 Collection With Renewed' Campaign Revolutionising Sustainable Fashion

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 22 August 2024 – Tribe Of 6 has officially launched its Autumn/Winter 2024 collection,

'Renewed' , a celebration of sustainable fashion, inclusivity, and the dynamic fusion of comfort and style. This collection marks a new chapter for the brand, setting the tone for the season where not only defines but also unites and uplifts community, and tribe.

' Renewed ' isn't just a collection, it's a movement towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and fashion-forward future. Each release within the AW24 Collection embodies the core values of the campaign, reflecting Tribe Of 6's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Fashion enthusiasts can enjoy the best of both worlds, high-fashion and eco-conscious choices.

The release of the AW24 Collection in August captures the essence of the initiative. The collection merges contemporary street fashion, featuring contrast piping, sporty tapes, and striking back graphics in hues of blue, sage green and neutrals.

Some standout pieces

are the 'Graffiti ' Back Graphic T-shirts, which brings together urban art and fashion through graffiti-inspired designs. The ' Streetwise Collection' empowers individuals to express themselves with a bold statement, introducing advanced metallic tech fabrics and versatile designs. Designed to seamlessly transition from summer to winter and crafted from eco-conscious materials like recycled polyester, recycled nylon, modal, and organic cotton, the collection offers both comfort and style. Featuring oversized silhouettes with a varsity twist while incorporating textured fabrics for added interest.

With the 'Renewed' collection, Tribe Of 6 aims to push the boundaries while curating a community that allows every individual to express their unique identity. By merging sustainable practices and innovative modern designs, the brand is committed to making a positive impact on both the fashion industry and the environment.