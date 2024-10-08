Tsekmo Launches Global Clean Bathroom Challenge With $40,000 In Prizes To Address Public Hygiene Crisis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Worldwide Call to Action Aims to Mobilize Citizens and Major Brands in Improving Public Bathroom Conditions

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energizm Inc., the company behind the Tsekmo clean bathroom app, has announced the Tsekmo Clean Bathroom Global Challenge , a large-scale initiative aimed at addressing the growing concerns over public bathrooms worldwide. Launched in the lead-up to World Toilet Day on November 19, 2024, the challenge seeks to mobilize individuals from all corners of the globe to report and fix unsanitary public restrooms, while offering a total prize pool of over $40,000 as an incentive.

This global movement comes at a critical time as public hygiene has become a pressing issue in many urban and rural areas. Clean and accessible bathrooms are crucial for public health, yet many public spaces continue to fall short. The challenge invites individuals-whether travelers, community advocates, or everyday citizens-to take part in a solution that not only addresses local issues but contributes to a global movement toward cleaner public environments.

Public bathrooms are essential, yet many remain poorly maintained, posing health risks and discomfort globally," said Dan Garcia, Owner of Energizm Inc. "The Clean Bathroom Global Challenge calls on everyone to take action. Together, and with tools like Tsekmo, we can create real change and ensure cleaner, safer bathrooms for all.

Participants in the challenge will earn points for reporting and helping to resolve public restroom issues through Tsekmo's app. The top 5 contributors will share in the prize pool, with a grand prize of $10,000 awarded to the participant who makes the biggest impact. Additional rewards will be given to participants from various countries, further encouraging global participation.









In addition to individuals, Tsekmo is urging major brands, philanthropists, and sponsors to support the initiative. Public hygiene is not just a community issue but a global one, and Tsekmo believes corporate support is key to driving significant change. Brands that participate will help lead the charge in improving public health while enhancing their corporate social responsibility profiles.

The challenge starts on World Toilet Day. Interested individuals and organizations can visit Tsekmo to join the movement.

