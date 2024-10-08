Red Cat Secures $1.6 Million In Contracts For Its Flightwave Edge 130 Blue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company deepens relationship with U.S & Border Protection

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat”), a drone company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced it secured $1.6 million in contracts for Edge 130 Blue drones, FlightWave's Blue UAS approved military-grade tricopter to the U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP). The contract was secured through Darley, a leading distributor of equipment and to first responders and the military, and was coordinated for procurement by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) on behalf of CBP.

FlightWave, an industry-leading provider of VTOL drone, sensor and software solutions was acquired by Red Cat in September 2024. The acquisition brings FlightWave's flagship drone, the Edge 130 Blue into its family of low-cost, portable unmanned reconnaissance and precision lethal strike systems. FlightWave's size, weight and vertical take off capabilities makes it ideal for maritime operations and littoral environments. FlightWave's recent TACFI award will accelerate advanced enhancements to the Edge 130 Blue.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the U.S. Customs & Border Protection, the largest federal law enforcement agency that already uses our Teal 2 drones for enhanced situational awareness with supplemental airborne reconnaissance, surveillance and tracking,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO.“Following our playbook from the acquisition and growth of our flagship Teal drones, we are well positioned to scale up production and get the Edge 130 Blue into the hands of our current customers like the CBP, as well as other security and defense forces around the world.”

The Edge 130 Blue is a UAS-certified military-grade tricopter for long-range mapping, inspection, surveillance, and reconnaissance needs. Designed specifically for government and military applications, the Edge 130 Blue can be assembled and hand-launched in just one minute by a single user to capture high-accuracy aerial imagery with medium-range autonomy. Weighing in at only 1200g, the Edge has a 60+ minute flight time in forward mode, an industry-leading endurance among all other Blue UAS-approved drones available.

About Red Cat, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a bleeding-edge Family of ISR and Precision Strike Systems including the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class, the Edge 130 Blue Tricopter for extended endurance and range, and FANGTM, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

