Narcan-Finder Website Compiles Free And Low Cost Naloxone Resources In All 50 United States

NARCAN® is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, and ensuring widespread availability is a great strategy to battle the overdose epidemic.

- Mike Hurst, Founder of Hurst Internet Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic, Hurst Internet Marketing launched Narcan-Finder , a nationwide directory of resources that offer free and low-cost NARCAN®. The intention is to get the life-saving medication out to as many people who may need it as possible.

The opioid epidemic has spiraled out of control in the last decade, primarily driven by the widespread availability of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, as well as even more potent variations like carfentantil and nitazines. Since 2022, overdose has been the #1 killer of people aged 18 to 45, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

One reason for hope is the increasingly widespread availability of NARCAN® nasal spray (active ingredient naloxone), which can reverse an opioid overdose. This medication can be sprayed into the nostrils of an overdosing person, and often will reverse the effects of the opioids on their system, allowing breathing to continue.

NARCAN® has been cleared by the FDA for over-the-counter sale and is becoming widely available in pharmacies across the U.S., but can cost $25 (or more) per dose. NARCAN® is frequently made available for little or no cost by various public health organizations, non-profits, and other entities that are invested in reducing the harm done by opioids.

Says Founder and CEO of Hurst Internet Marketing, Mike Hurst, "We have seen how NARCAN® can 'bring people back from the dead,' and while it is becoming more available, the cost can be prohibitive for many - $25 or higher for a NARCAN® cartridge. We noticed that a lot of progressive organizations were getting NARCAN® into the hands of vulnerable people free of charge, and we wanted to create a resource to support this."

The Narcan-Finder website is easy to use, and has instructions on what symptoms indicate someone is having an overdose (unresponsive, difficulty breathing), how to administer NARCAN® (insert the nozzle into the persons nose, and squeeze the plunger), and what to do after (put them on their side, and call 911 immediately, saying only that 'you are with an unresponsive person.').

NARCAN® is the most common brand name for the drug known as naloxone. Most people refer to any brand of naloxone as NARCAN®, similar to how people refer to any tissue as Kleenex (a brand name). There are newer formulations of NARCAN® with brand names Kloxxado and (injectable) Zimhi that may even be more effective due to higher doses of naloxone.

To visit the Narcan-Finder website, go to .

For more information on Hurst Internet Marketing, go to .

