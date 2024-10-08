Ukraine To Get Mirage Fighter Jets From France In Early 2025 - French Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The delivery of French Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine has been scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

That's according to France's of Sebastien Lecornu, who spoke in an interview with Sud Ouest , Ukrinform reports.

"Mirage 2000 will be able to fly in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025," he said.

According to the minister, the most crucial part is the ongoing training of pilots and mechanics, being hosted by Nancy.

fighter jets for Ukraine to be able to hit surface target

Lecornu also recalled that the fighters will be able to launch air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles and will be equipped with e-warfare protection gear.

As reported, on June 6, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the upcoming transfer to Ukraine of the unspecified number of Mirage fighter jets and the training of pilots in France. French fighters carry SCALP cruise missiles, which are already in service with Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine also employs modified Su-24M warplanes to carry those missiles.

France will help Ukraine survive difficult winter -'s special envoy

Previously, military expert and consultant on air defense and aeronautics Xavier Tytelman said in an interview with Ukrinform that the French Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which the President Emmanuel Macron promised to transfer to Ukraine, will most certainly arrive in the first quarter of 2025. Active training of pilots and maintenance personnel is currently underway.