WHO Provides $1.4 Million Worth Of Medicines And Health Supplies To Afghanistan's Health Centers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Organization (WHO) has announced that it has provided 166 health centers in Afghanistan with 114 tons of essential medicines and health kits, valued at $1.4 million.

These supplies have been distributed across 22 provinces as the country prepares for winter.

On Tuesday, October 8, WHO shared on its X that this assistance aims to prevent limited access to healthcare services in certain parts of Afghanistan during the winter months.

According to the organization's statement, the aid includes measles and pneumonia health kits, as well as emergency medical kits, which are expected to provide essential healthcare services for nearly 800,000 patients.

Earlier, on September 9, WHO reported that around 20 tons of medicine and medical supplies were provided to health centers in five northern provinces of Afghanistan.

This report highlights WHO's ongoing efforts to support Afghanistan's healthcare system, especially during the country's challenging winter.

The organization's consistent efforts in supplying medical equipment and medicines aim to alleviate the burden on healthcare services and ensure that even remote areas can access critical health resources.

Additionally, distributing these supplies is part of a broader strategy to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Afghanistan, ensuring that healthcare facilities remain functional despite the difficult terrain and seasonal challenges.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram