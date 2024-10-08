CGI Advantage® Financial Modernization Platform Launched By State Of Iowa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CGI transforms budgeting and processes for state IT systems with enterprise resource planning built exclusively for government



DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB ) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world,

today announced the State of Iowa's launch of CGI Advantage®, a transformational

enterprise resource planning (ERP) system built on a unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) that

enhances the user experience, integrates and automates budget processes, and provides ease-of-configuration and flexibility for the adoption of new technologies.

"We are pleased to maintain a partnership with CGI for the innovation and expertise they bring to the Iowa Advantage enterprise resource management system," said Governor Kim Reynolds. "As our financial planning and budgeting system gains new features and greater efficiency, CGI will help strengthen our ability to effectively and efficiently manage public resources dedicated to serving Iowans statewide."

Building on a 30-plus-year partnership with the state, CGI deployed an ERP platform on time and on budget in Iowa that digitizes manual processes, integrates functions with other local systems, and leverages automation technology. A built-for-government solution featuring a secure design, intuitive user experience and app-friendly environment, CGI Advantage

has been implemented more than 500 times in public sector organizations nationwide to reduce risk and streamline financial and HR business processes.

"CGI's Advantage ERP solution reflects best practices from four decades of experience in implementing enterprise-level, mission-critical systems supporting thousands of public sector users serving millions of citizens across the country," said Patsy McCabe, Vice-President, Consulting Services of CGI's Midwest operations. "The team's expertise is built on successful solutions designed for the unique business needs of state and local governments."

"Our clients who use CGI Advantage ERP benefit from a product roadmap that includes continued investment in new technologies that enable fresh, innovative ways to meet citizen expectations, drive efficiency and grow capacity in critical government organizations," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Government Solutions, CGI. "As Iowa's leaders navigate the complexities inherent in state finance, budget, and procurement, the seasoned CGI Advantage team will maintain a collaborative effort, fostering accountability, transparency and efficiency while positioning the state to meet the challenges facing government organizations nationwide."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations.

A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi/advantage .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

