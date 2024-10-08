With Falling Mortgage Rates, These Markets Are Likely To See The Most Changes: New Realtor® Study

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Reserve begins lowering mortgage rates, markets with a high percentage of owner occupied homes with a mortgage stand to see the most changes in their according to

a new study from ® .

The effect of lower mortgage rates will differ across markets based on mortgage usage and in Washington D.C., Denver, CO., Raleigh, N.C., Virginia Beach, Va and Portland Ore., might be more sensitive to the impact of lower rates, given the high utilization of mortgages.



"Having a mortgage with a low interest rate is a fantastic benefit to existing homeowners, but sometimes being in a great position can limit your options. Although mortgage rates have eased, market rates continue to exceed current rates for most homeowners keeping them locked in 'golden handcuffs,'" said Danielle Hale, chief economist, Realtor®. "In markets like Washington D.C. and Denver, Colorado, where almost 75% of owner-occupied homes have a mortgage, changes in market rates are likely to factor into buying and selling decisions for more homeowners. As mortgage rates decline, real estate sales activity is expected to pick up in these areas."

Following the Fed's announcement of a big rate cut in September, we expect mortgage rates to stay in the low 6% range through the end of the year, with further declines potentially reaching the high 5% range by next spring. These lower rates will offer some relief to homebuyers who have struggled with high rates in recent years, likely encouraging more buyers to return to the market.

Markets with a higher share of outright ownership could exhibit a degree of insulation from the impact of lower mortgage rates. Notably, New Orleans, La. stood out with the highest share of homeowners who own their homes outright among the largest 50 markets at 45.8%.

Age and High Homeownership Rates Also Create More Insulated Markets

Markets with higher homeownership rates tend to have a greater share of outright ownership. Additionally, there is a strong correlation between a larger proportion of older homeowners (aged 65 and above) and the prevalence of outright homeownership.

In markets with elevated homeownership rates, individuals typically purchase homes at a younger age. As property values appreciate over time, homeowners can leverage the accumulated equity to either refinance their mortgages or sell and downsize, avoiding the need for new mortgage debt. This trend is particularly beneficial for older homeowners, who have had more time to benefit from both home value appreciation and equity growth

