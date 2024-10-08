Gridmatic Retail Goes Live With Vertexone Billing, CIS, And EDI Software Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gridmatic Retail's successful migration enhances clean optimization & customer experience in Texas, positioning the company for future growth & expansion

- Jackson Vo, President, Gridmatic Retail

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VertexOne , a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that Gridmatic Retail , a retail energy provider dedicated to decarbonizing the grid through the optimization of their proprietary AI based clean energy solutions, has gone live after a successful migration to VertexOne's leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange.

Jackson Vo, president of the Silicon Valley-based power-marketer, said Gridmatic Retail chose VertexOne following a competitive selection process because of their unique insight and ability to navigate the distinct, ever-evolving Texas retail energy market they operate in, as well as their platforms' intrinsic capabilities to handle the company's complex invoicing and billing needs with ease.

“There were a lot of good options out there, but none with the type of depth and breadth of experience of VertexOne,” Vo said.

“We wanted a provider who knows the Texas commercial and industrial market segment inside and out, as that's where we operate,” Vo added.“And we'd need them to be able to integrate with our internal systems seamlessly.”

Vo noted the flexibility to create highly customized electric products in Texas via VXretail's Complex Billing Module, coupled with access to data the platform would provide, weighed heavily in their decision to select VertexOne, as the functionality features give the company a strong advantage as it seeks to grow.

Founded in 2017, Gridmatic Retail uses machine learning to deliver predictability, manage risk, and offer products to energy customers in Texas with a complexity of needs, including hourly, time-matched, and 24/7 Carbon-free Energy contracts.

VertexOne Senior Vice President of Retail, Ananda Goswami , said the opportunity to work with an innovative, AI energy retailer like Gridmatic Retail is especially inspiring, as that's where he predicts the future of energy is heading.

“They're forward thinking, and on the cutting edge of what's next, much like us here at VertexOne,” Goswami said.“They're enabling and accelerating the ascent of clean energy, not just in Texas, but in energy markets across the globe.”

“And there's nothing that gets me more excited,” Goswami continued,“than having our solutions, and our technology – which easily integrate with that of our clients – play a role in helping shape the future of the clean energy transition.”

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone/products/vxretail



# # #



About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.



About Gridmatic Retail

Unlike traditional power marketers, Gridmatic Retail uses AI to optimize renewable energy participation in wholesale markets by forecasting energy supply, demand and pricing. Leveraging market-proven algorithms, Gridmatic Retail is able to provide stability, predictability and automation for energy buyers, sellers, and storage owners amid increasing volatility. With Gridmatic Retail, the company offers advanced solutions for businesses with complex energy needs to hit carbon reduction goals, including time matched, variable load and carbon-free energy products. With its industry-leading AI, Gridmatic Retail is working to accelerate the transition to net zero and balance the renewable-powered grid. For more, visit gridmatic.

Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.