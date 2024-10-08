American Int'l University Holds Forum On Cyber Security In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The American International University in Kuwait organized on Tuesday the second edition of the Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity GCC Forum drawing policymakers and experts in the advanced field.

The head of the National Security Council (NCSC), (ret.) Staff Major General Mohammad Bouekri said in remarks to KUNA that cyber security is currently pivotal for protecting data and systems. Bouekri has also affirmed that the cyber security role in this respect has developed in the shadow of mounting cyber threats.

Elaborating, he has noted that the leaders of the GCC states have given instructions to invest in the digital infrastructure and develop cyber security strategies in the face of increasing digital threats and attacks.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the university, Areej Al-Ghanem, indicated that the forum aimed at promoting awareness of the public namely students and the civil society of the necessity of the AI and cyber security.

The forum, due on October 8-9, features workshops and seminars involving students. (end)

