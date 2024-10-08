Türkiye announces evacuation of nationals from Lebanon due to escalating tensions

(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign announced on Tuesday that the evacuation of Turkish nationals who wish to leave Lebanon will commence on Wednesday via sea. The ministry indicated that two Turkish Navy ships, with a combined capacity of 2,000 passengers, are set to depart for Beirut on Tuesday. They emphasized that details regarding the evacuation process would be communicated to citizens who have reached out to the Consulate Call Center. Should the need arise, the evacuation operation will continue over the following days.



Additionally, the ministry confirmed that preparations have been finalized to accommodate the needs of citizens upon their return to Türkiye. It was also noted that humanitarian aid from Türkiye would be transported to Lebanon on the same evacuation ships, highlighting the country's commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing conflict.



The context for this evacuation is the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, where Israel has intensified airstrikes targeting what it describes as Hezbollah positions since September 23. This military campaign has resulted in significant casualties, with reports indicating over 1,250 deaths and thousands of injuries. The situation has further complicated the already volatile dynamics in the region, particularly in light of the escalating conflict in Gaza, which has seen nearly 42,000 fatalities since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.



Despite escalating tensions and international concerns about the potential for a broader regional conflict, Israel has expanded its military operations by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on October 1. This series of developments underscores the critical humanitarian situation in the region, prompting Türkiye to take steps to ensure the safety of its nationals while also providing necessary assistance to those in Lebanon.

