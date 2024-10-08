Guidehouse Insights Names Fluence, Power Factors, And Wärtsilä Leading Energy Management System Vendors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leaders boast sophisticated technologies, comprehensive portfolios, strong partner relationships, future-proofed business models, and established customer bases

BOULDER,

A new report from Guidehouse Insights

assesses the competitive landscape for management system (EMS) vendors in the utility-scale energy storage industry.

As utility-scale energy storage system deployments continue to increase globally, asset owners and stakeholders are demanding more flexibility and efficiency from their systems. According to Guidehouse Insights, Fluence, Power Factors, and Wärtsilä are the leading EMS vendors in the industry.

"These solution providers are succeeding within a highly competitive and constantly evolving market," says Michael Kelly, associate director with Guidehouse Insights. "EMS vendors are capitalizing on more sophisticated technologies and extended portfolios that encompass asset management, bidding optimization, and predictive maintenance, amongst other areas – the combination of enhanced control platforms and complementary analytics enables asset owners to achieve greater bankability, reliability, and performance from their front-of-the-meter storage assets."

There have been two major business models for deploying system control software platforms. Many leading systems integrators have developed their own software platforms to design and optimize only their projects, while other companies focused on software development use platforms in their own projects and offer them to other developers. As the market develops and matures, modular and standardized solutions are emerging, where market entrants are offering a holistic range of services – vendor-agnostic, interoperable EMSs featuring standardized interfaces and low-cost integrations are key features of future-proofed solutions, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy Storage Software, is intended to help market participants better understand the competitive landscape, relevant offerings, key

differentiators, and recognized accomplishments. The relative position of different vendors is likely to shift as organizations refine their business models and portfolios, and the market continues to scale. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website .

