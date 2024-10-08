Amaris Granite Expands Premier Services To Cardiff And Swansea With Marble And Quartz Worktops

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) United Kingdom, October 08.2024. Amaris Granite, a trusted name in the stone industry, is excited to announce its enhanced services across Cardiff and Swansea, with a special focus on marble in Cardiff and quartz worktops in Swansea. Homeowners, architects, and designers looking to elevate their interior designs with luxurious and durable surfaces will find Amaris Granite's extensive range of products perfectly suited to their needs.



As Cardiff continues to see a rise in high-end residential and commercial developments, the demand for premium marble worktops has significantly increased. Amaris Granite has responded to this by offering Cardiff customers a diverse selection of marble finishes that combine natural beauty with strength and durability. Each piece of marble is hand-selected from the finest quarries around the world, ensuring that customers receive nothing but the best in terms of quality and aesthetics.



For Swansea residents and businesses, quartz worktops are becoming increasingly popular for kitchens and bathrooms, thanks to their versatility and low maintenance. Amaris Granite offers a vast array of quartz designs and colors, providing clients with the flexibility to choose a style that complements their space. Unlike other materials, quartz worktops in Swansea are engineered to be non-porous, making them highly resistant to stains and scratches, while still offering a sleek and modern appearance.



Amaris Granite's dedicated team of professionals works closely with clients from the initial consultation through to installation, ensuring that each project is tailored to individual requirements. With years of experience in sourcing and installing marble and quartz, the company prides itself on exceeding customer expectations while offering competitive pricing.



For those in Cardiff seeking the timeless elegance of marble, or for Swansea residents desiring the modern appeal and durability of quartz, Amaris Granite offers the perfect solution. Customers can visit their showroom or arrange a consultation to explore the wide variety of options available. For more details, visit:



