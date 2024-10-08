Egyptian Authority declares end of company establishment service disruption by Tuesday

(MENAFN) The General Authority in Egypt has announced that Tuesday marks the final day of disruption for its company establishment services, which have been affected by technical issues. These problems have hindered the Authority's ability to deliver these services effectively, causing delays for businesses seeking to establish themselves. The disruption has raised concerns among investors, who rely on timely and efficient services for setting up their companies.



The Authority has assured the public that these technical difficulties will be completely resolved by tomorrow, Wednesday, October 9, 2024. This commitment to addressing the issues reflects the Authority's dedication to restoring normal operations and providing the necessary support for business establishment in Egypt. By resolving these problems, the Authority aims to enhance its service delivery and regain the confidence of the investment community.



In addition to resolving the current issues, the General Investment Authority has pledged to maintain high-quality service standards moving forward. The Authority is committed to continuously improving the investment environment in Egypt and is actively pursuing digital transformation initiatives. These efforts are aimed at streamlining processes and making services more accessible and user-friendly for investors.



To further enhance the user experience, the Authority plans to introduce new electronic services in collaboration with all relevant parties involved in investment. By working together, they aim to create a more efficient and supportive ecosystem for businesses in Egypt. This proactive approach underscores the Authority's commitment to fostering a favorable investment climate and ensuring that investors receive the best possible service.

