ASEAN Leaders Hold Scheduled Summits With A Long Agenda On The Table

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The scheduled 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits began on Tuesday in Laos capital Vientiane to address a host of issues concerning Asian nations, such as ripples coming from the agitated Mideast and the forecast impact on prices and shipment costs.

A statement released by the Laos Government, excerpts of which were picked up here, indicated that the summits would feature more than 20 meetings, themed "Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience," to be attended by heads of state, from the ASEAN members, "dialogue partnership" nations and representatives of regional and international organizations.

ASEAN had established the "dialogue partnership" as a coordination framework with Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Police in Vientiane have reportedly blocked some key roads and entertainment facilities as part of extraordinary measures to facilitate movement of the delegations partaking in the meetings. Moreover, the ministry of education in Laos declared closure of 497 schools in the capital to ease off traffic during the summit period.

According to the agenda of the summit due until October 11th, the ASEAN foreign ministers would hold a meeting later today to discuss ties and realms of coordination with the partners.

Inauguration of the two summits is scheduled on Wednesday. Attendees will include representative of the partnership states.

Also within framework of the programmed event, Thursday will see the holding of the 27th ASEAN summit with China, the 25th ASEAN summit with South Korea, the 27th summit with Japan, the summit with China, South Korea and Japan together, the fourth one with Australia, as well as those with India and Canada.

On Friday, the Laos capital will witness the 12th ASEAN summit with the US, the 19th summit with East Asia states, the 13th summit with the UN and the second meeting with leaders of "zero emissions" nations in Asia. In the end of the activities, Laos will hand over the ASEAN chairmanship to Malaysia.

The delegations are scheduled to look into a host of issues namely the civil war in Myanmar, jitters over South China Sea, prospected plans on how to cope with ripples coming from the Middle East conflicts and forecast impact on economic and energy sectors namely shipment costs and fuel rates.

They will also touch on Ukraine, climatic change, food security, energy security, green technology, the emerging online gambling, narcotics and various other topics of concern. (end)

aib













MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108756613