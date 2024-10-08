Military Operations Kills 27 Al-Shabab Militia Members In Central Somalia

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Republic of Somalia announced on Tuesday the death of 27 Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab members, including senior leaders, in a planned military operation in central Somalia, Galguduud province, said the Somali National News Agency (SONNA). SONNA reported that the military operation was carried out by the Danab commandos on Monday, in Galguduud, and that the Somali was redoubling its military operations aimed at eliminating Al-Shabab remnants in central and southern Somalia. (end) asm

