Military Operations Kills 27 Al-Shabab Militia Members In Central Somalia
10/8/2024 5:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The federal Republic of Somalia announced on Tuesday the death of 27 Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab militia members, including senior leaders, in a planned military operation in central Somalia, Galguduud province, said the Somali National News Agency (SONNA).
SONNA reported that the military operation was carried out by the Danab commandos on Monday, in Galguduud, and that the Somali army was redoubling its military operations aimed at eliminating Al-Shabab remnants in central and southern Somalia. (end)
