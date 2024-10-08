Iran: Explosions In Isfahan Due To Air Defense Test

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Explosions heard in the city of Isfahan earlier today were due test by the air defense, said the Iranian revolutionary guard on Tuesday. The guard added in a statement on official state that the explosion at midnight were due to a test and not military maneuvers or aggression. (end) mw

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.