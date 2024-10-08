Infinigate Iberia Announces Partnership With Progress

(MENAFN- Pressat) Progress' portfolio of advanced software solutions widens and enriches Infinigate's portfolio, offering Infinigate's partners an enhanced opportunity for growth.

Madrid, Spain – 8 October 2024 – Infinigate Iberia, part of the Infinigate Group, the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Progress , the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software. This collaboration further strengthens Infinigate Iberia's portfolio of advanced software solutions, providing powerful new capabilities in cybersecurity, data integration and application development for channel partners across the Iberian Peninsula.

“We are thrilled to partner with Progress and bring their innovative solutions to our reseller community,” said Reinaldo Rodriguez de Asevedo, MD of Infinigate Iberia.“The addition of Progress to our vendor ecosystem aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions. Together, we will enable our partners to drive business growth and protect critical assets across the digital landscape.”

Partnering with Progress, Infinigate Iberia is well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge, secure and scalable technologies that address today's most complex IT challenges. Combined with its own in-depth knowledge, technical expertise and value-added services, it can ensure seamless integration and successful deployment for end customers.

Through the partnership between Progress and Infinigate Iberia, resellers gain access to products within the Progress Infrastructure Management and Digital Experience portfolios, including:

Progress® Flowmon® : Network observability platform with AI-powered detection for cyberthreats, anomalies and fast access to actionable insights for greater network and application performance across hybrid cloud ecosystems.

Progress® Kemp® LoadMaster® : Reliable, scalable application load balancing with layered security, available as virtual, hardware and cloud-native, with powerful SaaS management.

Progress® WhatsUp® Gold: IT infrastructure monitoring software providing visibility into network devices, servers, virtual machines, cloud and wireless environments to quickly find and fix network problems before users are impacted.

Progress® MOVEit® : Managed file transfer and automation software that helps customers secure sensitive files at rest and in transit, promotes reliable business processes and supports compliance with data security requirements.

“We are excited to partner with Infinigate Iberia, a respected distributor known for delivering outstanding value to channel partners. Together, we will broaden our presence in the Iberian market, providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern businesses,” said Phil Dunlop, Vice President of Channels & Alliances, Progress.

With this new partnership, Infinigate Iberia continues to grow its network of best-in-class vendors, reinforcing its position as a leading distributor in the technology ecosystem.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

