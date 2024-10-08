Iranian official arrives in Kharg Island amid concerns of Israel targeting facility

(MENAFN) Iran’s oil announced on Sunday that Mohsen Paknejad had arrived on Kharg Island, the country’s largest oil port, amid rising concerns that Israel might target the facility. The visit comes at a time when tensions are escalating, with Kharg Island being a crucial hub for Iran’s oil exports. The ministry’s official website reported that Paknejad’s visit was aimed at inspecting the oil facilities and meeting with the operations staff stationed on the island. The oil terminal on Kharg Island is of strategic importance, boasting a storage capacity of 23 million barrels of crude, which plays a significant role in Iran’s energy exports.



On the previous day, an Israeli military spokesman confirmed that Israel is preparing a response to a missile attack launched by Iran the week before. The spokesman, as reported by a UK news agency, stated that Israel would retaliate "when the time is right," indicating that the response might not be immediate but is certainly anticipated.



Following the Iranian missile attack, Israeli officials reportedly told the American news outlet Axios that Israel is planning a “major response” in retaliation. These officials suggested that this response could include strikes on oil production facilities within Iran, significantly escalating the conflict. Such a move would be a strategic blow to Iran, as it relies heavily on oil exports for its economy.



China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has continued its trade with Iran despite U.S. sanctions. Analysts estimate that China imported between 1.2 and 1.4 million barrels of Iranian crude oil per day during the first half of 2024, making it one of Iran’s largest trading partners. China’s stance on U.S. sanctions, which it does not recognize, allows it to maintain a robust energy relationship with Iran.

MENAFN08102024000045015839ID1108756567