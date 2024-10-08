(MENAFN) The latest round of negotiations for a prisoner exchange has encountered significant obstacles, leading to the premature departure of the Israeli delegation from Cairo just hours after arriving. The deadlock is primarily due to disagreements between the delegation and Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, who has maintained rigid conditions that threaten to undermine any efforts toward a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This situation reflects Netanyahu's apparent strategy to escalate the ongoing conflict into a wider regional war.



The Israeli delegation was sent to Cairo to explore a potential agreement in the aftermath of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau. However, negotiations quickly faltered due to Netanyahu's insistence on retaining control over the Philadelphia Corridor in southern Gaza, an area opposed by both Palestinians and Egyptians.



Netanyahu's insistence on his core conditions is presented as vital for protecting Zionist national security. These stipulations include a refusal to withdraw Israeli forces from the corridor during any future discussions with Hamas, the return of Israeli prisoners held by resistance groups in Gaza, and the prevention of resistance fighters from re-entering northern Gaza. Netanyahu’s office has asserted that any demands contrary to these positions not only jeopardize security but also represent a capitulation to Hamas.



This firm stance has sparked significant outrage among various political and security factions within Israel. Analysts and officials suggest that successfully concluding a prisoner exchange with Hamas could reduce the chances of a regional conflict. Nevertheless, they criticize Netanyahu for his unwillingness to make necessary concessions, which they believe hinders progress toward a resolution.



Israeli media reports, including those from Channel 13, indicate that Netanyahu has chosen to abandon discussions regarding the prisoners, despite considerable interest from multiple parties in reaching an agreement. His ongoing delays are perceived as politically motivated, raising alarm about the prospects for both the negotiations and the broader conflict in the region.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108756536