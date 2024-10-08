Qatar Urges International Community To Increase Humanitarian, Development Support For Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has called on the international community to continue and increase the provision of humanitarian and developmental aid and technical assistance to strengthen the human rights capacity-building efforts of the Republic of Somalia and implement its national and international obligations in alignment with its priorities.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Third Secretary in the African Affairs Department at the of Foreign Affairs, Turki Mohammed Abdullah Al Khalifa, during an interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, as part of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Khalifa commended the Somali government's efforts and progress in various fields to improve the humanitarian, economic, and social conditions in the country, as well as its ongoing battle against major challenges such as terrorism, the impacts of climate change, drought, floods, and food insecurity.

He praised the launch of the national reconciliation framework, Somalia's accession to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and the measures taken to promote the rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities.

He noted the State of Qatar's keenness to provide various forms of aid and humanitarian assistance to Somalia, highlighting the signing of several agreements aimed at developing the education and health sectors, supporting strategic development projects, enhancing disaster management capacities, and fostering security and stability, in addition to rehabilitating government institutions and facilities.