Unilever Food Solutions releases ‘Future Menus 2024 Arabia’ at Museum of the Future

Dubai, UAE – October 2024: Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) unveiled the ‘Future Menus 2024 Arabia’ report, highlighting 8 top gastronomic trends aimed at addressing the challenges faced by chefs and foodservice professionals. To mark the occasion, UFS’ executive chefs led interactive, experiential sessions showcasing these trends during the launch event held at the Museum of the Future.



Chef Joanne Limoanco-Gendrano, UFS Arabia and Indian Ocean Islands Executive Chef along with Chef Eddy Diab, UFS Arabia Chef presented the trends Irresistible Vegetables and Plant-Powered Protein, offering attendees a hands-on experience in transforming ordinary vegetables into irresistible culinary creations. Chef Sherif Afifi, UFS Egypt Executive Chef, led an immersive session showcasing the Modernized Comfort trend, demonstrating innovative ways to elevate traditional comfort food with a modern twist. Meanwhile, Chef Khalil Youssef, UFS Chef Saudi Arabia, guided guests through the New Sharing trend, highlighting creative approaches to communal dining that foster connection and engagement. These interactive sessions allowed guests to experience the trends firsthand, guided by the expertise of culinary leaders at UFS.



The seated tasting menu that followed, featured a carefully curated menu by Chef Rita Soueidan, Maisan 15; Chef Shaw Lash, Lila Taqueria; Chef Luigi Stinga, Talea; Chef Kelvin Cheung, Jun's. The highly acclaimed chefs came together to offer a unique menu, demonstrating how local chefs can elevate the experience of their diners. Each of them represented a distinctive trend, including Feel-Good Food, Low-Waste Menus, Local Abundance, and Flavor Shock respectively, and had an insightful discussion with Courtney Brandt, Food Writer, and Content Creator.



Accompanying the tasting menu experience were keynote speeches regarding the latest trends, innovations, and insights by Chef Joanne and Fouad Sherine, Country Manager for Unilever Food Solutions looking after the GCC & Levant regions. “Over the past 15 years, the food service market has undergone a significant transformation, driven by shifts in consumer behavior and the forces of globalization. The rise of social media has played a pivotal role in creating a more informed and adventurous consumer base, eager to explore new cuisines and dining experiences. Future menus are a critical component in defining the success of modern culinary ventures. The ability to anticipate and integrate emerging trends is not merely an option but a necessity for chefs who wish to thrive,” said Fouad.



Mr. Khalid Al Awar, Director of Stakeholders and City Operations, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism was also in attendance at the commemoration, where he expressed the importance of the hospitality and food scene for the future of the region.



Expanding on the inaugural Future Menu Trends Report released in 2023 and the global version of Future Menus 2024, the localized report captures worldwide trends with actionable solutions, adaptable preparation techniques, and ingredient suggestions that are tailored to the native audience segment. The aim is to facilitate local chefs with products that reduce food preparation time, whilst satisfying the growing consumer appetite for on-trend dishes by bringing exquisite color, flavor, and texture to the plate.



Followed by in-depth research into the global food industry data, social media analytics, inputs, and feedback from more than 1,600 professional chefs located worldwide, the ‘Future Menus 2024 Arabia’ report is well-placed to revolutionize the food industry, keeping it relevant and on the curve.



With Gen-Z diners demanding more exclusive and exceptional culinary experiences and moving swiftly across various social media food trends, there is relentless pressure on chefs and restaurant owners to meet the growing demands of consumers effectively and efficiently. The ‘Future Menus 2024 Arabia’ report aims to address these issues by offering solution-based insights and adaptable recipes by chefs, for chefs.





