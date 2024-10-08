Catalogue Market To Grow At 20.05% CAGR, Globally, By 2031 Trends Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

catalogue-market-size

The global catalog growth is driven by the rising need for better consumer experience, increased use, and widespread internet access.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global catalogue market size was pegged at $58.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $335.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.05% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in need to improve consumer experience & satisfaction and increase in penetration of coupled with robust internet access across the globe drive the growth of the global catalogue market. However, the increase in the popularity of alternative marketing and advertising strategies hinders market growth. Moreover, surge in use of catalogue marketing strategies in the retail & e-commerce sector is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 232 Pages) at:COVID-19 scenario1. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global catalogue market. Due to a rise in smartphone sales and the work-from-home policy, the adoption of digital catalogues increased significantly during the period.2. Following the pandemic, digital catalogues saw a considerable surge in adoption, as they provide various advantages over print catalogues. Furthermore, as a result of Covid-19, sectors such as retail &e-commerce and media &entertainment, adopted digitalization for seamless operations, resulting in widespread use of digital catalogues for product and service marketing.A catalogue is a type of marketing collateral that lists essential product details, which help buyers to make a purchase decision. These details include product features, descriptions, dimensions, price, weight, availability, color, and customer reviews. Catalogue is used as an effective way to motivate buyers and to show them what a company is offering. In addition, catalogues are useful to several business users and groups such as sales representatives, inside sales, buyers, store clerks, field marketers, and managers.For Report Customization:By type, the paper or print segment accounted for more than half of the global catalogue market share in 2020. This is owing to the fact that printed catalogues and brochures serve as the most powerful tools for the sales and marketing team, as they have all the vital information about the products or services. The digital segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.41% by 2030 and is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Digital catalogue increases brand awareness and has more range of clients than traditional catalogues, thus fueling the growth of the segment.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global catalogue market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to surge in investments in marketing by large enterprises is expected to fuel the growth of the catalogue market. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, however, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.34% by 2030. This is attributed to the fact that SMEs have low marketing budget and lack resources for high grade marketing; thus, they prefer adopting digital catalogue strategy to resolve complexities and improve cost optimization of business processes.By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global catalogue industry and is expected dominate the market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for digital catalogue among various verticals such as media & entertainment, e-commerce, and BFSI is driving the market growth of the catalogue in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.25% throughout the estimated period, owing to increase in the number of smartphone users and rise in penetration of the Internet in the region.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is home to numerous technology giants of all sectors due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and Australia, which is driving the adoption of the catalogue for marketing and advertising. In addition, the retail & e-commerce sector is gaining immense popularity in Asia-Pacific due to penetration of internet and sharp rise in number of smartphone users in the region. Retail & e-commerce enterprises have adopted catalogue as the powerful and efficient mode of marketing and advertising strategy, which, in turn, is fueling the catalogue market growth. Moreover, continuous increase in use of digital products and services in Asia-Pacific countries as compared to the rest of the regions is expected to propel the growth of the digital catalogue market.Leading market players1. Flipp Corp.2. FlippingBook3. Akeneo4. Drawtify5. Flipsnack6. PubluuOther Trending Reports:1. Point of Sale Software Market Size Overview2. Label Printing Software MarketSize OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

