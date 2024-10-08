Qatar Ramp Up Preparations For World Cup Qualifier Against Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar have intensified their preparations ahead of the crucial clash against Kyrgyzstan, targeting their first win in the third round of the 2026 Asian Qualifiers.

The two-time Asian champions held an extensive training session at the Aspire training pitch yesterday ahead of Thursday's game to be played at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Marquez Lopez-coached side had topped their group in the second round but they got off to a sluggish start in the ongoing phase of the World Cup Qualifiers, languishing fifth in Group A.

But Lopez is confident his side would bounce back after a defeat to the United Arab Emirates and a draw against North Korea in their first two matches.

Qatar's Abdulaziz Hatem (foreground) and Almoez Ali (right) train with teammates.

The national team started their training camp on Friday after Lopez had announced the 27-player squad, recalling seasoned defender Abdelkarim Hassan and Boualem Khoukhi for the two games including a tough match against Iran on October 15.

Hassan along with Almahdi Ali and Lucas Mendes joined the training camp on Sunday after resting following Al Wakrah's AFC Champions League Two tie against FC Ravshan in Dushanbe.

Uzbekistan top the group on goal difference over Iran, with both teams winning their first two matches.

The UAE sit third with three points, followed by North Korea with one. Kyrgyzstan, making their debut at this stage of the qualifiers, is at the bottom without a point. The top two teams from the group will earn direct qualification for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, former international Rodrigo Tabata backed Qatar to come back strongly in the qualifiers.

“We didn't start well but I am confident the team will fight back. I wish them all the best in their next games,” the Al Rayyan veteran told QNA.

“All of us should support the national team. The return of key players will help. The matches are tough, but we have good players who have proven themselves in difficult challenges,” said Tabata, who made 18 appearances for Qatar.